State organization honors local EMS chief Doug Dick

By Monica Pryts - Allied News, Grove City, Pa. (TNS)
Lancaster Farming
 4 days ago

Aug. 6—PINE TOWNSHIP — Doug Dick does it all, going above and beyond to serve the community as EMS chief of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute. "He's not all about the paper pushing and the management stuff... Most of the time, he's running calls because that's just what he does. He just enjoys helping people," said Michelle Eaton, a paramedic who is also the director of education at the Pine Township-based company.

