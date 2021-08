An ag economist says corn yield and production exceeded his expectations in the latest USDA supply and demand estimate report. Ben Brown, an extension economist with the Food and Ag Policy Research Institute with the University of Missouri, says before the repot, he expected demand to be tight for corn but after Thursday’s report, that’s changed. “We’re at the point now where some of our corn demand will slow down,” he says. “I expect that to come out of export number as we look ahead and that kind of signals why I think exports not near as high – couple hundred million bushels less what we had this year for next year.”