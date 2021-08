Well. At least it was a quick game. The story of this game was rookie Alek Manoah. His slider was among the filthiest pitches I had ever seen and he had command of it both inside and outside of the strike zone. The Royals just never really had a chance in this one. Manoah didn’t earn as many strikeouts as would normally be expected from him but the Royals absolutely could not square him up and I don’t think I can blame them. Manoah pitched seven innings and allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out four.