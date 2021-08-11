Cancel
‘Superman & Lois’: Stacey Farber Teases Leslie and Lois’ Season 1 Finale Confrontation

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
thesalemnewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 “The Eradicator.”]. Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber) hasn’t had much to say as she’s stood by Morgan Edge’s (Adam Rayner) side throughout Superman & Lois Season 1, but that’s going to change with the finale. Leslie may...

TV SeriesCollider

'Stargirl' Season 2 Extended Trailer Teases a Mysterious Old Threat

DC's Stargirl receives an extended trailer that further unveils the introduction of Ysa Penarejo as Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter, and the return of a decades-old threat for the JSA. The second season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10. The latest footage empathizes how Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 14: New Episode Date, Details, and Trailer

Superman & Lois is on one of its scheduled breaks at the moment, but don’t you worry, because it will be back soon enough! For a show that lulled everyone into a false sense of security in its early episodes about the scope of its ambitions, the back half of the season has delivered shock after shock.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares behind the scenes look at season 6

Tom Ellis has shared a behind the scenes snap from the set of Lucifer season 6, the show's final installment. "Good things are coming," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself leaning against a retro-looking car – which eagle-eyed fans in the comments identified as a DeLorean (AKA the vehicle turned into a time machine in Back to the Future). Could time travel be on the cards for season 6? Stranger things have happened.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Superman and Lois Episode 14 update in august 2021.

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti created the American superhero dramatic tv show Superman & Lois for The CW, inspired by the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, established by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Clark Kent / Superman, a costumed superhero, and Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet, are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, respectively. The show is set in the Arrowverse and follows the same timeline as the other Arrowverse television shows.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.15 - Last Sons of Krypton (Season Finale) - Press Release

"Last Sons of Krypton" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH - In the action-packed season finale, Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, "Degrassi: The Next Generation"). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. (#115). The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Original airdate 8/17/2021.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 08042021: Superman & Lois Wraps; Harmon Morty-fied

I'm not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with me tonight. Just stop and take a second. I was fine before you walked into my life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give me the money. It's just you and the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Pink (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include John Oliver no fan of the Sex and the City revival, WWE being petty about Ric Flair, Kevin Can F**k Himself talks Season 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story releases a poster, Resident Alien has a Season 2 table read, and Superman & Lois release a season finale poster. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star DB Woodside Teases Fans With Season 6 News

Following the May premiere of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, fans of the Netflix series are searching for any scraps of information about Season 6, and series star DB Woodside was more than eager to give them a little tease. On Tuesday, the actor, who stars as Amenadiel, the oldest of God's angels, took to social media to tease the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date, though his tease was admittedly a little more akin to trolling.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14: The Eradicator

With Edge still missing after embodying a world-ending weapon, the residents of Smallville demand answers on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, “The Eradicator.”. The residents gather at the high school for what appears to evolve from a press conference into a protest. There’s no telling if Sam Lane will share anything more than he already has with Smallville.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale teases return in new season 5 trailer

Riverdale has previewed what's next in season 5 ahead of its mid-season return. The hit CW series has been off-air since March for its break, and going by the first trailer, fans can expect plenty of action in episode 11. In the clip, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is seen stepping...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’ – Talesbuzz

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.

