For a while there, the Detroit Tigers were really chugging along, winning seven-straight games coming out of the All-Star break. However, the streak was halted by the Kansas City Royals, who swept the Tigers out of Kauffman Stadium kicking off a four-game skid for the good guys. However, after a series-opening loss to the Minnesota Twins, Detroit took the final two games to seize the three-game set in the Twin Cities. Which brings us to this weekend’s four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the comfy confines of Comerica Park.