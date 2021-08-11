A look inside Lockheed Martin's F-35 simulator

With prominent leaders in the community and state present, Lockheed Martin showcased its F-35 simulator at TAC Air in Fort Smith. Ebbing Air National Guard Base, which adjoins TAC Air and the Fort Smith Regional Airport, was chosen by the Department of the Air Force in June as the preferred location to establish an F-35 Lightning II training center for Foreign Military Sales participants and the new location for the 425th Fighter Squadron, a Republic of Singapore air force F-16 Fighting Falcon training unit currently based at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.