BAND SHARES VIDEO FOR BRAND NEW SONG “FEARLESS” — WATCH + LISTEN. Southern California quartet JOYOUS WOLF, who have received critical acclaim from The Los Angles Times and American Songwriter, have created their own hybrid of hard driving rock ‘n’ roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. As such, they have steadily built their reputation as one of the brightest up ‘n’ comers in the burgeoning scene. Mixing majestic riffs with soulful vocals, undeniable swagger, and the kind of hair-on-fire live performances that leave fans trying to catch their breath for days after the fact, Joyous Wolf are ready to take the leap into the rock ‘n’ roll stratosphere with their latest sonic transmission.