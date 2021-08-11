See how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to impact Arkansas
The Senate on Tuesday approved the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, providing what President Joe Biden has called a "historic investment" in public works programs. Senators voted 69-30 to approve the package, which would direct billions to modernize the country's roads, bridges and transit systems while also expanding high-speed internet systems and the nation's network of electric vehicle charging stations. The bill now goes to the House.www.swtimes.com
