Three Hawai’i youth baseball teams advance into championship brackets of Cal Ripken World Series
Three Hawaii teams competing in the Cal Ripken World Series across two divisions have advanced into championship brackets. The Honolulu Saints came back from an early 1-0 deficit against Phenix City, Alabama on Tuesday in the 12u division finishing pool play with a perfect 4-0 record, earning the top seed in their pool as the tournament moves to championship bracket play on Wednesday. The Saints will face East Fishkill, NY in the quarterfinals at 6:00 am HST.www.khon2.com
