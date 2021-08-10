Kempner man pleads guilty to felony prostitution charge after DPS and KPD sting last year
A Kempner man pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge after a prostitution sting in Killeen just over a year ago. Shaun Paul Moore, 40, was indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, after being arrested during a joint Texas Department of Public Safety and Killeen Police Department sting. During a hearing on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Moore pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in around six weeks, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.www.tdtnews.com
