Recipes

Pasta Mama

Weelicious
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasta Mama is an easy, vegetarian meal that can be ready in less than 20 minutes! It couldn't be a better weeknight family dinner option!. Pasta Veggie Scramble aka Pasta Mama is a dish Kenya has loved since he was a kid. The recipe idea came to me after I had eaten a similar dish, Pasta Mama, from a restaurant I love in Los Angeles called Hugo's. Hugo's is a deliciously healthy place which uses only organic and wholesome ingredients in every dish and drink they create, and I'm inspired whenever I eat there.

weelicious.com

