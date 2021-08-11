Masks required in Superdome, LaToya Cantrell's administration makes clear
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration made explicit Tuesday what it left implicit 11 days earlier: Masks are required for New Orleans Saints games in the Caesars Superdome. "The citywide mask mandate is in effect. The Dome is in the city. Anybody [who's] at the Dome is going to be expected to be wearing a mask regardless of any other changes that may or may not be made," Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. "So the expectation is that everybody is going to be masked up."www.nola.com
