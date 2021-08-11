Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Military display rolls into Brazil capital before tense vote

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and MAURICIO SAVARESE
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0FDI_0bNylAFq00

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil's military staged an unusual convoy of troops and armored vehicles through the capital Tuesday — an event that was announced only a day before and that coincided with a scheduled vote in Congress on one of President Jair Bolsonaro's key proposals.

Hours later, Congress’ lower house did not approve the constitutional reform sought by Bolsonaro to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes that the president alleges are prone to fraud. His allies needed 308 votes and got only 229. The opposition, which had hoped to get an overwhelming majority against the president, fell short, getting 218 votes.

Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry.

The navy issued a statement saying the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote. But it was announced only on Monday and critics said it looked like an attempt to intimidate opponents of a president who has often praised the country's past military dictatorship.

Military parades in the capital are usually limited to independence day events. Tuesday's procession was described as a ceremonial invitation for Bolsonaro to attend annual navy exercises that are held in a town outside the capital. The army and air force also are participating for the first time.

The parade upset some lawmakers. Omar Aziz, the president of a Senate probe into the government’s COVID-19 pandemic response, said the parade was “a clear attempt to intimidate lawmakers and opponents. He (Bolsonaro) imagines he is showing strength, but he is showing a president weakened by investigations.”

Critics allege that Bolsonaro, who trails rivals in early opinion polls, is trying to sow doubt among his passionate supporters about the 2022 election results, setting the stage for potential conflicts similar to those spawned by former U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations of fraud in the United States.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, a lawmaker, on Monday reinforced the family's close association with Trump by posting on social media what appeared to be a recent photo of himself standing alongside the former U.S. leader and saying he (Eduardo) is “on the side of men with unblemished reputations and the moral authority to walk down the street, head held high.”

Tuesday's military procession shows Bolsonaro is either a poor judge of the political climate or is knowingly straining against democratic norms, said Kai Kenkel, a specialist on Brazil's military at Rio de Janeiro's Pontifical Catholic University.

“We still need to know for sure whether there is a connection between Bolsonaro's agenda and the motivations of the navy to do this, because the navy has been much more careful not to make political statements,” Kenkel told The Associated Press.

Electoral authorities have repeatedly denied any problems with the voting system and Bolsonaro has failed to present proof despite a Supreme Court order to substantiate his allegations.

The president has repeatedly insulted Luis Roberto Barroso, a Supreme Court justice and the electoral court’s president, accusing him of working to benefit former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been leading in the polls.

Tuesday's measure is a watered-down version of an initial proposal to adopt printouts at all of the nation’s voting ballot boxes — a bill rejected last week by a congressional committee.

Electoral authorities and even many of Bolsonaro’s political allies oppose the plan, saying it attacks a nonexistent problem and would create opportunity for vote buying.

The call for a vote appeared to be a bid by lower house Speaker Arthur Lira, a Bolsonaro ally, to settle the dispute for good and ease tensions.

On Monday, Lira called the military exercise taking place the same day as the vote a “tragic coincidence.″

“We hope that this subject is finally ended in the lower house,” Lira said after the vote.

Cláudio Couto, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, said Tuesday marked the biggest legislative defeat for Bolsonaro.

“The administration is getting more frail in every aspect. It suffers in polls, it is investigated in the Senate inquiry on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chances that Bolsonaro is not reelected are getting bigger,” Couto said. “By insisting in today's proposal to solve a problem that does not exist, Bolsonaro has made this defeat to be important."

Bolsonaro has repeatedly hammered on the fraud claims to rally supporters and shows no sign of dropping the issue.

“We will do everything for our freedom, for clean, democratic elections and public count of votes," he told backers Saturday at a rally in Santa Catarina state. Any election without that isn’t an election."

He led another rally, a motorcycle convoy, in the capital on Sunday.

“It isn’t just now that there are rumors about fraud in the ballot boxes, but now there’s this proposal and he (Bolsonaro) resolved to go in head first,” said Maria da Silva, a 61-year-old homemaker from Sao Paulo. “I trust him.”

Hours before the tense vote, Bolsonaro had another defeat in Congress. A dictatorship-era national security law, which was frequently used by police against critics of the president, was scrapped by the Senate. The law, which dates from 1983, made it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger.

Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, told reporters on Monday that Biden administration officials were “very candid” speaking last week with Bolsonaro about elections, particularly in light of parallels with what has happened in the U.S.

“We were also very direct, expressing great confidence in the ability of the Brazilian institutions to carry out a free and fair election with proper safeguards in place and guard against fraud,” Gonzalez said. “And we stressed the importance of not undermining confidence in that process, especially since there were no signs of fraud in in prior elections.” ___ Mauricio Savarese reported from Sao Paulo. AP journalist Eraldo Peres contributed from Brasilia

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Elections#Opinion Polls#Ap#Defense Ministry#Navy#Air Force#The Associated Press#A Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Brazil
Related
U.S. Politicsktwb.com

Argentine opposition lawmakers try to impeach Fernandez; success unlikely

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A group of opposition Congress members will present on Friday a request for a political trial against center-left Argentine President Alberto Fernandez for “poor performance in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic,” lawmakers said. The request is largely symbolic, with political tensions rising ahead of congressional...
Presidential ElectionAntelope Valley Press

Bolsonaro loses bid to reform voting system

SAO PAULO — President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a major defeat in Congress when Brazilian lawmakers rejected a proposal to require printed receipts at some electronic ballot boxes. Without presenting any evidence, Bolsonaro has insisted Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, and that printouts would allow for auditing...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Analysis-Brazil's Bolsonaro Rolls Out Tanks to Cover His Weak Position

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The clouds of dark exhaust spewing from aging tanks and amphibious vehicles rolling past far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday were a poor smoke screen for a leader whose political support is slipping and re-election is in trouble. Politicians and analysts said this week's unusual military display...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro flexes muscles with military parade

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro drew criticism Tuesday for presiding over a military parade outside the presidential palace, a show of strength as he fends off sinking popularity and a raft of investigations. Smiling with the military top brass at his side, the far-right leader stood atop the palace steps as a long convoy of tanks and armored vehicles filed through the Brazilian capital.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Power struggle in Brazil: tanks for Bolsonaro

In the early morning, around forty military vehicles are heading towards the Place des Trois Pouvoirs in the heart of the Brazilian capital. Here you will find the Presidential Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court. The President of Brazil stands on the banister of his official residence. Ministers, loyal deputies and commanders of the armed forces cavort around him. Government supporters watch from a distance. At the start of the approximately ten-minute parade, a soldier in combat uniform exits one of the jeeps, climbs the ramp and hands Jair Bolsonaro an invitation to a planned Navy military exercise in neighboring Goiás. Then the column continues.
PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

Bolsonaro Allies in Brazilian Congress Push Sweeping Electoral Changes to Keep Hold on Power

Brazil’s Congress is rushing to dramatically rewrite the nation’s election laws ahead of next year’s presidential and congressional elections. The raft of controversial reforms being pushed by allies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro would constitute the most sweeping revision to the country’s complicated electoral system since the 1988 Constitution was put in place.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Brazil Congress Votes Down Bolsonaro Proposal to Change Voting System

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress late on Tuesday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment backed by President Jair Bolsonaro that would change the country's voting system to require paper ballots, among other alterations. Right-wing Bolsonaro has threatened not to accept the results of next year's presidential election,...
Presidential Election104.1 WIKY

Brazil military parade at presidential palace rattles politicians

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s armed forces put on an unusual display of military hardware for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, ahead of a likely setback in Congress for his plans to alter the country’s voting system. Politicians of all stripes called the parade of navy tanks, armored personnel carriers...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Main Nicaragua Opposition Party Disqualified Ahead Of Elections

Nicaragua's electoral council on Friday disqualified the country's main opposition party from upcoming presidential polls, in the latest move in an escalating political crackdown in the Central American country. The Citizens for Liberty heads up the Citizens Alliance for Liberty (CXL) bloc, which is spearheading opposition to the reelection of...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Bolsonaro will be investigated by Brazil’s electoral court for allegedly attacking the voting system.

Bolsonaro will be investigated by Brazil’s electoral court for allegedly attacking the voting system. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court announced on Monday that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro would be investigated for his repeated and unfounded attacks on the country’s electronic voting system. The country’s highest electoral body also agreed to ask...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Lashes Out At New Probe: 'Brazil Is Under Attack'

President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Tuesday at electoral authorities for ordering an investigation of his campaign against Brazil's electronic voting system, saying he refused to be "intimidated" and that the country "is under attack." The far-right president, who is up for re-election next year, has recently stepped up his long-time...
PoliticsSentinel

Bolsonaro’s Brazil: a dwarf on the international scene – 07/29/2021 – World

At present, there is hardly a Democratic head of government who wishes to meet with Jair Bolsonaro. In the European Union, the Brazilian president is cautiously avoided, because that would not please voters. Even fans of Briton Boris Johnson should not have a very good opinion of Bolsonaro, known abroad mainly for two things: the devastation of the Amazon rainforest and his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, with more than 550,000 Brazilians dead.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Cuba: US protest narrative paving way for military incursion

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba criticized the United States and President Joe Biden on Wednesday for a series of statements by senior officials after the unprecedented protests on the island last week, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to justify a military intervention. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Cuban Government Holds Mass Rally in Havana After Protests

HAVANA - Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to wave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy