The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Syracuse Orange. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown what went wrong for the Orangemen last season and what we should expect from their roster this year and how will that reflect against the schedule. Will Dino Babers get Syracuse back to a bowl game? Is this a make or break year for Dino Babers in New York? Was last year just a blip on the screen? Who gets the nod at quarterback for the Orange? Will the offensive line be able to block this year? We talk it all on this special Syracuse Orange edition of The College Football Experience.