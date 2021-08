PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Since it's the back-to-school season, we want to make sure you have your biggest questions answered about COVID-19 and the classroom. With mask requirements being updated on a daily basis, questions about if or when a vaccine will be approved, and local COVID-19 numbers on the rise, we spoke with pediatrician and Mercy Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathy Cantor to see what we need to know before kids ever walk back through the school doors.