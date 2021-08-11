Cancel
Ultra-Portable Personal Power Units

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintaining connectivity when off the grid or simply heading to a destination with limited access to power has become essential for many professionals, which is bolstering demand for products like the EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station. The unit maintains a compact design that hides a 288Wh capacity within, which can be accessed via one of three AC outlets capable of delivering 600W of power. The additional ports on the power station enable it to power up to 10 devices at once, which is further enhanced with the patented X-Stream Technology that will enable the unit to be recharged in just 1.6-hours.

