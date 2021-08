The annual Art in the Street Festival returns to downtown Plymouth Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The event sponsored by the Heartland Artists Gallery is free and open to the public. It features artists and artisans from surrounding areas who will be selling their work. There will be acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor paintings, as well as mixed media, pottery, stained glass, handmade jewelry and more.