Twenty years ago, the prospects for someone looking to get into the trucking and transportation industry was bleak. Like most professions around the turn of the century, there was an over-abundance of qualified personnel filling any and every open position, so much so, the value of one trucker over any other didn't exist. Pay was low, hours were long, the work was hard because if one didn't want to do the job, four more were lined up ready and waiting. Those times have changed as more people are seeking higher education now rather than the trades.