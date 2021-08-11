Cancel
Halle Berry 'surprised' offers didn't flood in after Oscar win

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry found it "surprising" that she wasn't overloaded with work offers after winning an Oscar. The 54-year-old actress made history as the first Black woman to take the Best Actress Academy Award in 2002 for her role in 'Monster's Ball' and she she admitted the "fundamental change" she anticipated in her working life didn't happen.

