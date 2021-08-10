A Place Where Lessons Are Learned, Beautiful Stories are Told, and Dreams Come True. Once Upon a Time, just across the railroad tracks on the outskirts of Old Town Lewisville, near the banks of Lake Lewisville; sat a special non-profit children’s theatre where all children ages 5-18 were invited to participate in, and benefit from, the art of musical theatre. This actually is not a fairy-tale! The Actors Conservatory Theatre has existed in Lewisville, Texas for 22 years to provide opportunities for children in the fine arts. It is a place where lessons are learned, stories are told, dreams come true, and the magic of theatre is a reality. Over the past 22 years, thousands of children have been welcomed in to experience theatre regardless of experience level, socio-economic status or special needs.