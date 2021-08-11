Manchester, Kentucky Man taken into Custody on Active Warrants Charged for Escape, Drugs and Other Offenses after slipping Handcuffs and fleeing Officers
MANCHESTER, KY - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at approximately 4:34 P.M. Officer Shawn Curry along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, arrested Cory Jackson, 28 of Sibert Lane, Manchester, KY. The arrest occurred on Town Branch Road when Officer Curry attempted to preform...www.clayconews.com
