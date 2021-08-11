Arkose Labs Credential Stuffing Warranty covers customers up to $1 million in response expenses
Arkose Labs unveiled an industry-first $1 million Credential Stuffing Warranty. This vendor warranty offers a commercial guarantee against credential stuffing attacks, covering customers up to $1 million in response expenses. The costs covered include legal consultation, forensic services, notification expenses, identity theft and credit monitoring. Credential stuffing attacks, where fraudsters...www.helpnetsecurity.com
