Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Arkose Labs Credential Stuffing Warranty covers customers up to $1 million in response expenses

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Arkose Labs unveiled an industry-first $1 million Credential Stuffing Warranty. This vendor warranty offers a commercial guarantee against credential stuffing attacks, covering customers up to $1 million in response expenses. The costs covered include legal consultation, forensic services, notification expenses, identity theft and credit monitoring. Credential stuffing attacks, where fraudsters...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credential Stuffing#Fbi#Identity Theft#Fbi#Cyber Division#Ato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public SafetyAmerican Banker

How banks can achieve long-term protection against credential stuffing attacks

Credential stuffing is one of the biggest security issues facing banks today. The FBI reports that credential-stuffing attacks accounted for the greatest volume of security incidents in finance from 2017-2019 at 41% of total incidents. Years of data breaches have exposed billions of usernames and passwords, and fraudsters have cheap and easy access to tools that can test these credentials at scale until they successfully compromise a user's account.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ShopVue offers manufacturers the choice of on-premise or cloud deployment options

ShopVue announced the availability of a cloud deployment solution. ShopVue now offers manufacturers the choice of on-premise or cloud deployment options based on their specific needs and preferences. With cloud solutions becoming more widely accepted and adopted, manufacturers can focus more of their efforts on producing quality products, without the concerns of IT constraints.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

LG Uplus chooses Cloudera to improve 5G network service quality and customer experience

Cloudera announced that LG Uplus has chosen Cloudera’s data platform for improving its 5G network service quality and optimizing the customer experience. With Cloudera, LG Uplus is empowered to leverage the actionable intelligence and insights generated from the data to support its digital transformation initiatives and future proof its journey to the cloud.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Customer Experience Leader Talkdesk’s Valuation Triples to More Than $10 Billion

Series D funding and appointment of new chief financial officer ignite company’s next stage of growth in addressing the worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions. $230 million raised in recent funding pushes valuation beyond $10 billion, placing Talkdesk among the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS or enterprise software space. In total, Talkdesk has now raised $498 million.
BusinessTechCrunch

Consumer goods software company Aforza bags $22M to open US headquarters

The London-based company’s technology is built on the Salesforce and Google Cloud platforms so that consumer goods companies can digitally transform product distribution and customer engagement to combat issues like unprofitable promotions and declining market share, Aforza co-founder and CEO Dominic Dinardo told TechCrunch. Using artificial intelligence, the company recommends products and can predict the order a retailer can make with promotions and pricing based on factors like locations.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Mandiant acquires Intrigue to add attack surface management technology to its SaaS portfolio

Mandiant announced the acquisition of Intrigue. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface. The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant’s strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the...
Businessdcvelocity.com

NEWL partners with FulFillit.io to service Amazon and other online retailers

The partnership between between FulFillit.io allows online retailers to manage their inventory in both the US and Canada from one easy to use platform. NEWL's is the first Canadian warehousing company to join the FulFillit network and will provide pick and pack services in the local market. The NEWL's state of the art facility is located in Mississauga, Ontario, which is a prime location given its proximity to the highest density city in Canada.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Checkmarx acquires Dustico to help customers secure their software supply chains

Checkmarx announced that it has acquired Dustico, a SaaS-based solution that detects malicious attacks and backdoors in open source software supply chains. Through this acquisition, Checkmarx will combine its AST capabilities with Dustico’s behavioral analysis technology to give customers a unified view into the risk, reputation, and behavior of open source packages, resulting in a more comprehensive approach to preventing supply chain attacks.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Credential Stuffing Fraud Attacks Make up 5% of All Digital Traffic

Credential stuffing fraud, which refers to automated sifting through volumes of stolen data to arrive at reams of valid username-password matches, continues to provide fraudsters with valid credentials to compromise and abuse these accounts be a successful attack tactic despite increased detection. The breakneck speed of digital transformation has made digital accounts the center-piece of most of the consumers’ lives and a lucrative target for fraudsters.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Toshiba Elevate Sky enables businesses to leverage cloud-based workplace solutions

Toshiba is enabling businesses to easily leverage cloud-based workplace solutions for today’s modern workforce. The company’s Elevate Sky platform features a broad portfolio of Toshiba and third-party cloud-enabled systems, software and services including print, document and printer fleet management, workflow and beyond. Together, these allow users to manage devices and...
Businessmartechseries.com

Ricoh Signs Expansion Agreement with Help Lightning to Reinforce Global Commitment to Customer Experience

Help Lightning’s remote visual assistance software allows Ricoh experts to deliver faster service and speed to resolution, keeping mission critical equipment running at full speed. Help Lightning, a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company’s experts to accelerate the transformation of their service and support operations, today...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Global Software Development Firm Selects 3CLogic to Streamline Customer Engagements and Solve Inquiries Faster

Publicly listed organization set to transform customer service operations with natively integrated voice solution for ServiceNow and deliver intelligent customer experiences and insights. 3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow, announced its selection by a major global software development firm specializing in IT automation and device...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
BusinessCIO

CVS Health puts customers at the center in product management shift

CVS Health is one of the largest businesses in the world, with the mission to be a technology innovator in providing frictionless health services to their millions of customers. How does a business of that scale, with a recent a massive acquisition (Aetna) and previous acquisition of Caremark, change the way it develops and delivers technology?

Comments / 0

Community Policy