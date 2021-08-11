Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK secures and manages keys in IoT devices against sophisticated attacks
Sectigo announced the addition of the Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK (SKS-SDK) to its collection of offerings. Secure key storage is a software-based library that cost-effectively manages, seals, and stores encryption keys, passwords, and other confidential information. It removes the risk of exposing credentials of devices lacking a hardware-based secure key storage system such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).www.helpnetsecurity.com
