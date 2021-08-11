Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK secures and manages keys in IoT devices against sophisticated attacks

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSectigo announced the addition of the Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK (SKS-SDK) to its collection of offerings. Secure key storage is a software-based library that cost-effectively manages, seals, and stores encryption keys, passwords, and other confidential information. It removes the risk of exposing credentials of devices lacking a hardware-based secure key storage system such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Information Security#Sdk#Storage System#Tpm#Tls#Vp#Sks Sdk#The Sectigo Security#Iot Identity Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Researchers Uncover New Android Banking Malware

A newly uncovered banking Trojan dubbed "Vultur" is targeting Android users through screen recording to capture the victim's banking credentials, a new report by security firm Threatfabric says. The latest campaign has been active since September 2020 and is being spread by malicious actors as a legitimate app in Google...
InternetPosted by
BGR.com

Google’s new Gmail security feature could save you from phishing attacks

Google might never be able to stop phishing scams altogether, but it can certainly make them easier to spot. In a blog post last week, Google revealed support for a new security feature is finally rolling out for Gmail. Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) is an industry standard that attempts to bring stronger sender authentication to the email ecosystem. Google first announced a pilot program last July, but now BIMI appears to be ready for primetime. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker is down to the lowest price of 2021! Price: $22.09 You Save: $12.90 (37%) Buy Now As Google explains, BIMI...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
ComputersBusiness Insider

What is Ethernet? The wired network connection, explained

Ethernet is the most common type of local area network (LAN) technology, and it involves a hardwired connection to the internet. Ethernet comes in several varieties including Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, and 10-gigabit Ethernet. While Ethernet is more stable and secure than Wi-Fi, it is typically less accessible and can...
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

IoT devices and apps are changing med management for the better

If you’ve ever felt like every doctor’s appointment ends with a new prescription, you’re probably a little overwhelmed by trying to keep your medications straight. Which ones are okay to take at night and which ones have to be taken with breakfast? Did you order a refill for that medication that’s about to run out? And did you even take those pills this morning like you were supposed to?
Softwaremartechseries.com

Uniphore to Acquire Jacada to Transform Customer Experience with Advanced AI and Low Code/No Code Automation

Uniphore + Jacada will become the only low code/no code automation provider with multimodal AI and RPA. Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced its agreement to acquire Jacada, a customer experience pioneer with the industry’s leading low code/no code platform for contact center automation. Jacada’s advanced automation software brings a proven track record of solving complex contact center challenges and empowering the design and implementation of transformational customer experiences quickly and easily.
Technologymartechseries.com

Fortinet Expands Security Services Offerings to Protect Digital Infrastructures

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “As the digital attack surface expands with billions of edges that need to be protected, organizations are struggling to support an array of point security solutions and disparate services. Solution and services sprawl has now grown too difficult and too expensive to manage when they are siloed across various form factors. According to Gartner, organizations are moving towards security solutions with integrated services offerings. Fortinet is redefining services by expanding its security services options – which currently include FortiCare and FortiGuard – with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with one licensing model for flexible consumption options across networks, endpoints and clouds.”
Softwarecisco.com

Full Stack Observability Driving Customer Experience in a Multi-Cloud Environment

Application is the Business & Level of Digitalization is the Brand. In our ever-changing world, where the application represents the business itself and the level of digitization it provides is directly related to the perception of the brand; enterprises must ensure they stand differentiated by providing exceptional user experience – both for their customers as well as their employees alike. When the pandemic hit us, expectations by customers and employees initially were driven by empathy, with disruptions to services expected – but 18 months on, today everyone expects the same level of service they got pre-pandemic, irrespective of where people are working from. This drives a higher-level of expectation on the infrastructure and teams alike – towards providing an exceptional digital experience.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Network Security Key Mismatch error on Windows 11/10

While connecting to a wireless network, if you are getting a Network Security Key Mismatch error on a popup window on Windows 11/10, here is how you can fix it. It is not a major issue, and you can fix it within moments. Let’s take a look at the possible causes and solutions.
Technologythefastmode.com

STL Taps Microsoft Azure for Cloud-Native OSS/BSS

STL this week announced that it will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform. The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network’s edge), said STL.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Mesh topologies

All organizations I work with understand the importance of data and are either interested in or planning their next generation of a modern data platform. Their aim is to move away from tightly coupled data interfaces and varying data flows towards an architecture that allows eco-system connectivity: a cloud distributed data mesh, which allows domain-specific data and treats “data-as-a-product,” enabling each domain to handle its own data pipelines. This is different from plumbing data from the traditional (monolithic) platforms that generally tightly couple and often slow down the ingestion, storage, transformation, and consumption of data from one central data lake or hub.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging RFID Tech for Medication Management

Over the past decade, healthcare organizations (HCOs) have relied on radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions to assist with patient identification and monitoring, as well as asset tracking. Pharmacy operations also see a benefit with the use of such technologies – RFID- based tracking methods have the potential to reduce medication errors, helping to promote patient safety.1 Yet, Matthew Farley, PharmD, Senior Manager, Medication Technology & Analytics, Fresenius Kabi, said many HCOs are not fully leveraging the power of RFID technology when it comes to medication management. They are held back by arduous manual tagging and data association processes needed to identify medications.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best data migration tools of 2021

The best data migration tools make it easy and efficient to manage data migration across different systems. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Data migration can seem intimidating if you haven't done it before. It doesn't matter if you're a business user or a home user, the idea of trying to migrate all your files and folders from one computer to another can appear scary, let alone settings or applications, with the threat of data loss if it goes wrong in any way.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Should You Trust Low Code/No Code for Mission-Critical Applications?

The use of low code and no code is growing as organizations attempt to deliver value faster. Before putting too much at stake, think carefully about what you're doing. More enterprises now understand the value of low code and no code, though the differences between those product categories are worth considering. Low code is aimed at developers and power users. No code targets non-developers working in lines of business. The central idea is to get to market faster than is possible with traditional application development.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

TrackTik, Innovative Security Workforce Management Company, Launches Data Lab to Help Security Companies Transform their Data into Key Business Insights

Data Lab is the first in a series of tools to help security companies make better-informed business decisions through easy access to customizable dashboards monitoring key performance indicators. MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TrackTik, an innovative and growing security workforce management software provider that helps the physical security industry...
Technologyaithority.com

Kajeet Launches DirectAccess, Enabling Organizations to Securely Manage Mission-Critical Applications and IoT Devices at Scale

Eliminating Data Security Risks Posed by Public Internet Connections, DirectAccess Allows Organizations to Remotely Access and Interact With Their Digital Assets Through a Secure Site-to-Site or Client Virtual Private Network. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, announced...
Softwaredevops.com

How No-Code Will Transform DevOps

In the years that low- and no-code development tools have been available, the movement has been slow to gather pace. Until recently, the vast majority of app and workflow development has remained firmly in the hands of professional coders. That is about to change—and fast. Gartner forecasts that the global...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dynatrace’s enhancements deliver analytics capabilities to more open-source services

Dynatrace announced customers can extend Smartscape, the Dynatrace platform’s real-time and continuously updated topology, to bring Dynatrace’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities to more open-source services, including OpenTelemetry, FluentD, and Prometheus. This expands Dynatrace’s unique ability to unify observability data and detail dependencies across all entities in dynamic, cloud-native environments....

Comments / 0

Community Policy