Some of the best friendships I’ve ever had came from a place of zero expectations. Whether that was because I was randomly placed next to the person on a seating plan at school, bumped into them in the smoking area of a sweaty club at 2am or sitting in my mum’s womb at a coffee morning waiting to be born while she chatted to the mother of my best-friend-to-be — good friendships have always come gently for me, and without too much effort of pressure.