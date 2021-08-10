Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – Andrew Lopez, Todd Graffagnini, Jim Eichenhofer, Maddy Hudak, Jordan Kliebert

espn1003.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Lopez tips-off hour one of the show giving his take on the Pelicans first Summer League game. The Sports Hangover crew starts hour two of the show talking about the New Orleans Saints. Todd Graffagnini starts the final hour of the show giving his take on what he saw from Saints Training Camp. Jim Eichenhofer closes out the show talking about the Pelicans.

www.espn1003.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Pelicans#Summer League#The Sports Hangover#The New Orleans Saints#Espn Nola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Warriors trade features Paul George to Golden State

The LA Clippers could be a storyline to watch this NBA offseason. They were unable to take that step toward a championship in the year two of their new regime and this could cause them to blow it up completely. The front office will have some decisions to make as the playoffs come to an end shortly.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ comeback bid amid Lakers free agency rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in full support of Isaiah Thomas, who is attempting an NBA comeback after being in and out of the league for the past four years. Thomas has struggled to find a consistent home since being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, he has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans—albeit sparingly.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

Who Is The Wealthier Ball Brother? Lonzo vs. LaMelo Ball Net Worth

Who Is The Wealthier Ball Brother? Lonzo vs. LaMelo Ball Net Worth. LaMelo and Lonzo Ball are NBA basketball players who are the sons of LaVar Ball, a former professional football player. The Ball brothers may be evenly represented in the professional basketball world, but which is the wealthier of the two?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy