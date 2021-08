If there's one thing that the Toyota GR Supra has not been short of since its release, it's a special edition for every occasion. Recently, we've seen the A91-CF Edition which, as the name suggests, adds carbon fiber accents around the car, as well as one called the Jarama Racetrack Edition. This trend of special edition Supras does not appear to be slowing anytime soon, as Toyota in Japan has just released a new model that celebrates 35 years of the Supra being a standalone model (originally, the car was called the Celica Supra). It may not be any more powerful than a regular Supra, but this is the kind of special edition that collectors love.