Tune in to this episode to learn more about Grow America Builders with David Fettner. David is a managing partner of Grow America Builders and has been one of Chicago’s premier general contractors for over two decades. As a third-generation builder, David’s expertise in high-end retail and commercial construction provided a seamless transition to the cannabis construction industry. Grow America Builders is a national design-build construction firm specializing in the cannabis industry, dispensaries, labs, extraction, grow houses, and greenhouses. Grow America Builders is all about serving the cannabis industry, building and upgrading facilities, which can be an exciting time for their clients.