Coastal Carolina University student 1 of 6 killed in Alaska plane crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University student was one of six people killed in a plane crash in Alaska last week, the university confirmed to News13 Tuesday. Rachel McArthur, 20, of Woodstock, Georgia, was one of the six people on a sightseeing plane that crashed last week. McArthur was a junior majoring in Intelligence and National Security, according to university spokesperson Martha Hunn.www.fox46.com
