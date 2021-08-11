Broncos will practice with Vikings ahead of preseason game in Minnesota

Both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will get to show the Broncos brass what it looks like when they are given the starting reps. On Tuesday, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Lock will start on Saturday when the team opens up the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings. He then added that Bridgewater will follow suit and start for Denver the following week against Seattle. Fangio said Lock getting the first nod is for "the same reason that we gave him the first-team snap of the first practice," highlighting that he is the incumbent starter.