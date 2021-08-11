Cancel
Halle Berry ‘surprised’ offers didn’t flood in after Oscar win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry found it “surprising” that she wasn’t overloaded with work offers after winning an Oscar. The 54-year-old actress made history as the first Black woman to take the Best Actress Academy Award in 2002 for her role in ‘Monster’s Ball’ and she she admitted the “fundamental change” she anticipated in her working life didn’t happen.

CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt: 5 Things to Know

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been hot and heavy since 2020 but who is the musician who stole her heart? As their romance continues to make headlines, Us Weekly has rounded up five things to know about him. The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Hunt in September 2020...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Wait, what?! Jennifer Aniston linked to Halle Berry's male model ex, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2021, starting with this unexpected coupling… On July 19, Celebitchy reported that the new print edition of Us Weekly makes the wild claim that Jennifer Aniston "has been enjoying a fling" with Halle Berry's former long-term partner, Gabriel Aubry. "Jen is so happy to be having fun again," a source allegedly said, adding that the actress is currently focused on "enjoying herself on a spontaneous level … [in] every aspect of her life." The article — which curiously does not appear on Us Weekly's website, indicating there may be something fishy with the reporting — goes on to claim that, according to the source, Jen has been keeping her dates with the comely Canadian "low-key and under the radar." Said the source, "Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation. That's why Gabriel is great for her. He's a laid-back and sensitive guy who's not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private." Continued the alleged insider, "Unlike years gone by, Jen isn't bothered about finding someone special for a long-term, exclusive deal. She has a chill, way more content type of vibe. 'If it happens, it happens' is her new philosophy." The source then said of the male model, "Physically he's perfect, eyes are a big thing for Jen and she's a sucker for guys with blonde hair and a deep tan." (Sound familiar?) Even stranger, the article then notes that the Emmy winner has a secret "friends with benefits situation" with ex-husband Brad Pitt … which contradicts Us Weekly' previous reporting about the nature of their relationship. "Brad won't mind that Jen's having fun and enjoying dates with Gabriel. They don't really talk about other people they hang out with. It would be a little awkward. Brad trusts Jen to make the right choices with this stuff and knows she can look after herself," the source reportedly said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Halle Berry, 54, says she's 'proof' actresses don't have to be 'done' with Hollywood after turning 40... as she reveals breaking two ribs onset of new action movie

Halle Berry says she is 'proof' that the entertainment industry is changing for women over 40, just days ahead of her 55th birthday on Saturday. While Hollywood is notorious for ageism, the Oscar-winning actress raved that her career is still thriving after wrapping her new film Bruised. 'It used to...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halle Berry Explains Why Netflix's Bruised Is 'Proof' Careers Don't End At 40

Movies can change at the drop of a hat, and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised is proof of that fact. But that’s not the only lesson to be learned from the upcoming Netflix drama, as in its original form, it wasn’t even meant to find its way to Berry’s hands. Originally written for Blake Lively, Bruised underwent a transformation that proves careers for female actors don’t end at 40, and nor should they.
Moviesnewsradioklbj.com

Director Halle Berry gets down in upcoming film

Halle Berry has been throwing down in her last few movies… John Wick she trained like a beast for that roll, now with her directorial debut of her Netfix movie “Bruised”, which premieres in November. Berry said in an interview: “When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger. You don’t usually break the same bones twice,”. At 54 years of age now she plays an MMA role ad doing it well.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Announces Netflix Directorial Debut With "Bruised"

Actress Halle Berry is set to make her directorial debut on Netflix this fall with an action-packed MMA drama, one that has been three years in the making. In addition to directing, Halle holds the leading role in Bruised, a story set in follows the story of a “washed-up MMA fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother” according to an exclusive with Variety.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Halle Berry broke ribs in ‘crazy injury’ while filming MMA movie Bruised

Halle Berry has revealed she broke her ribs while filming her new MMA movie, Bruised.The film stars Berry (who also makes her directorial debut) as a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter, Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while juggling a complicated family life.In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry said she broke two ribs on the first day of shooting, but that they were not the same ribs as she cracked filming the 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. “When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger,”...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Halle Berry Reveals She Broke Two Ribs While Shooting 'Bruised'

Halle Berry was injured on the set of "Bruised" but she chose to continue filming despite breaking two ribs. The 54-year-old actress, who makes her directorial debut with the action movie, broke two ribs on the first day of shooting. She said it was physically taxing for her but she chose to continue filming considering the lean budget they had to work on as an independent film.
MoviesHelloGiggles

Halle Berry Said She Had to Fight to Be the Director of Her New Film 'Bruised'

Halle Berry will make her directorial debut with Bruised, a Netflix indie that looks at Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter looking to make her big comeback. In some ways, Berry feels a kinship with the scrappy character, which is why she decided to play her in the film. Like Jackie, she's been fighting for respect her whole career.
Sun Chronicle

Halle Berry movie 'The Mothership' lands again in Plainville

PLAINVILLE -- "The Mothership" -- the movie -- has landed in town again. But instead of downtown, this time the crew of the sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry trained their cameras in local neighborhoods Thursday. Filming of scenes for the movie occurred on High Street, Paddock Drive, Bridle...
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

Dan Stevens uncomfortable with early Twitter show scrutiny

Dan Stevens found it “a bit distressing” that so many people wrote about ‘Downton Abbey’ on Twitter. The 39-year-old actor – who became a household name thanks to his role as Matthew Crawley in the period drama – found it “interesting and exciting” that the saga was one of the first TV shows to be “live-tweeted” in a big way but he admitted it also made it tougher because so many people were offering instant opinions.

