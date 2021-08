Of all the driving he does every year, those couple hundred yards into one of the tunnels surrounding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and then back up again with the Pagoda and the grandstands firmly in view is on Kevin Harvick’s short-list. It’s not so much about being on IMS grounds or the view itself, but the oval track battle he’s about the embark upon and those that have come before him for more than a century in cars so different from his present-day stock car.