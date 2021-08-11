Superman & Lois: The Secrets of Leslie Larr

With only two episodes left this season for The CW's Superman & Lois (with the Arrowverse series returning next Tuesday, August 10, to finish its season run), we're expecting some game-changing things in store for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) before they shuffle off to their between-seasons break. So before that happens, we're taking a moment to catch up with Hoechlin to get his thoughts on the career-charging role. But in a recent interview with Men's Health, Hoechlin reveals that he thought his career would have more of a "Dark Knight" destiny (though he isn't looking to leave Supes any time soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including why being good can be "fascinating" and why Superman matters now more than ever.