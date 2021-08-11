Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois: The Secrets of Leslie Larr

By Mike Cecchini
Den of Geek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Superman & Lois article contains spoilers. Since the very first episode, Leslie Larr has been a menacing and mysterious presence on Superman & Lois. The shining example of Morgan Edge’s plan to take over human bodies with Kryptonian souls (and powers) has been portrayed as everything from a loyal corporate right hand to a Kryptonian powerhouse capable of doing Edge’s dirty work to (in the latest episode) someone who can go toe-to-toe with a hero like Steel in a dramatic late season fight scene.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Farber
Person
Adam Rayner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#This Superman Lois#Morgan Edge#Superman And Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Retailbleedingcool.com

The New Superman's New Costume From DC Comics

We mentioned a little while abo on Bleeding Cool that the new Superman, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark and Lois, was getting a new Superman suit. That it will replace his current New 52-style suit. And that he will be suiting up in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 later this month. Writer Tom Taylor tweeted out a few pieces of art. A John Timms panel from Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 will a more classic Superman shield than Jonathan has been sporting of late.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses

Out of print, the 52 Omnibus from DC Comics goes for $300, the Death And Return Of Superman Omnibus goes for $400, and Teen Titans By Geoff Johns Omnibus goes for $750. Time to bring them all back into print, it seems, for 2022. So if you wanted to sell your original for a few bucks, now would be the time.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares behind the scenes look at season 6

Tom Ellis has shared a behind the scenes snap from the set of Lucifer season 6, the show's final installment. "Good things are coming," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself leaning against a retro-looking car – which eagle-eyed fans in the comments identified as a DeLorean (AKA the vehicle turned into a time machine in Back to the Future). Could time travel be on the cards for season 6? Stranger things have happened.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Season Finale Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for the season finale of Superman & Lois. The poster features the Kent family standing together, seemingly united, and with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) as Superman, but this is no ordinary family image. Just behind them, the skies are dark and a bright red beam of light—presumably from the Eradicator or Kryptonian heat vision splits the sky as well as the sigil for the House of El. With the Kent boys on either side of this divide, it's enough to make fans wonder just what is in store in the finale.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis shares fun new BTS image!

This weekend, Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be joined by executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a virtual San Diego Comic-Con discussion — and we have to imagine that some season 6 spoilers are coming!. Before we get around to that, though, why not also take a peek...
ComicsMovieWeb

Superman: The Animated Series Gets a Remastered Complete Box Set for 25th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series with a fully remastered Blu-ray box set. Superman: The Complete Animated Series, which includes several hours of bonus features headlined by an all-new documentary detailing the creation of one of the most beloved animated Super Hero cartoons in history, will be available starting October 12, 2021.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 14: New Episode Date, Details, and Trailer

Superman & Lois is on one of its scheduled breaks at the moment, but don’t you worry, because it will be back soon enough! For a show that lulled everyone into a false sense of security in its early episodes about the scope of its ambitions, the back half of the season has delivered shock after shock.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supergirl Set Video Reveals Two Fan Favorites Are Returning For Series Finale

The Girl of Steel’s adventures are about to come to an end, but first she’s going to reunite with two old friends. Supergirl is now shooting its sixth season – and series – finale in Vancouver, with the latest footage from the set confirming that two former stars of the show will be teaming up with Kara Zor-El in what promises to be an unmissable episode.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “War-Mantle”

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “War-Mantle.”. When Captain Rex contacts the Bad Batch and asks them to divert from their mission for Cid to rescue an old clone friend of his, Hunter has little choice. This sends the group to the planet Daro, a planet in the outer rim thought to be empty, with no known settlements or installations. The Bad Batch finds signs of a struggle that lead all the way to a secret military installation. They break in and find Gregor, Rex’s missing friend, and break out of the facility. Unfortunately, in their getaway, Hunter takes a bad fall and orders the rest of the squad to leave him behind.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount May Be Planning A Strange Star Trek: Voyager Spinoff

I’ve always had a soft spot for Star Trek: Voyager. Sure, it wasn’t as iconic as The Next Generation or as smart as Deep Space Nine, but it made up for that by being extremely weird. Voyager episodes included an Irish village in the holodeck becoming sentient and attempting to burn the crew at the stake for being witches, their holographic doctor’s daydreams attracting the attention of an alien race, an entire civilization evolving in real-time before the crew’s eyes and… well, whatever was going on in “Threshold.”
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Grew Up Thinking He Would Be Batman

With only two episodes left this season for The CW's Superman & Lois (with the Arrowverse series returning next Tuesday, August 10, to finish its season run), we're expecting some game-changing things in store for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) before they shuffle off to their between-seasons break. So before that happens, we're taking a moment to catch up with Hoechlin to get his thoughts on the career-charging role. But in a recent interview with Men's Health, Hoechlin reveals that he thought his career would have more of a "Dark Knight" destiny (though he isn't looking to leave Supes any time soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including why being good can be "fascinating" and why Superman matters now more than ever.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Superman and Lois Episode 14 update in august 2021.

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti created the American superhero dramatic tv show Superman & Lois for The CW, inspired by the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, established by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Clark Kent / Superman, a costumed superhero, and Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet, are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, respectively. The show is set in the Arrowverse and follows the same timeline as the other Arrowverse television shows.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot sees original character returning in latest episode

The latest episode of the Gossip Girl reboot has seen one major character from the original series return to the screen – and it's not someone you'd ever think of. Thursday's (July 29) episode saw Zoya come face to face with none other than Milo, Georgina Sparks' illegitimate son. Played...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.

Comments / 0

Community Policy