The Cleveland Browns are hoping they struck gold with Greg Newsome, their first-round pick who is wise beyond his years and prepping for stardom. When you coach players at any level, you learn quickly which players are more coachable. Much of that has to do with the type of person and character that player exudes on and off the field. So, when I listened to Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard recently compliment rookie cornerback sensation Greg Newsome II on being “wise beyond his years” in reference to Newsome’s coachability, I knew I had to know more about Newsome and why he is consistently being praised by his coaches and his current teammates.