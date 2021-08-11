FLX WEEKLY: Deb Bly & ‘Little Women’ by Seneca Community Players (podcast)

Deb Bly has been involved with theater since the fourth grade when her parents enrolled her in acting classes. She is currently the Director of Seneca Community Players upcoming production of Little Women. Deb is in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi for this week’s edition of FLX Weekly on FingerLakes1.com. WATCH LIVE AT 11:00 AM!

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he was resigning amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. It was a televised ... MORE

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Odessa man following multiple allegations of domestic violence, which spanned ... MORE