Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca County, NY

FLX WEEKLY: Deb Bly & ‘Little Women’ by Seneca Community Players (podcast)

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Deb Bly has been involved with theater since the fourth grade when her parents enrolled her in acting classes. She is currently the Director of Seneca Community Players upcoming production of Little Women. Deb is in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi for this week’s edition of FLX Weekly on FingerLakes1.com. WATCH LIVE AT 11:00 AM!

.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he was resigning amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. It was a televised ... MORE

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Odessa man following multiple allegations of domestic violence, which spanned ... MORE

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Odessa, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Women#Domestic Violence#Flx Weekly#Seneca Community Players#Flx Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Sydney
Related
Geneva, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Community Mobility Screening Program August 19 in Penn Yan and Geneva

Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will be conducting a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program on Thursday, August 19 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main Street, Penn Yan and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital,196 North Street, Geneva. This program is open to all individuals over the age of 65.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

BonaDent, Sessler Companies will serve as major sponsors for Canal Fest in Seneca Falls

The Seneca Falls Business Association announced this week that BonaDent and Sessler Companies will be the major sponsors for the 5th Annual Seneca Falls Canal Festival. “BonaDent and the Bonafiglia family are happy to support the Canal Fest and the Seneca Falls Business Association.” Said Bruce Bonafiglia, BonaDent Dental Laboratories President & CEO. “They’ve had a rough year due to Covid and we want to be sure they bounce back to the glory years of Canal Fest! We’re hoping everyone gets out to enjoy this wonderful annual event!”
Lyons, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Rural & Migrant Ministry is opening its doors for the Liturgia Open House

Join local families, workers and allies for a wonderful evening celebrating the work and Mission of RMM in Western New York!. Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center, 7 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489, August 13, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc. (RMM) invites you to join us for our Liturgia Open House on Friday, August 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrating the people and programs of RMM, we look forward to welcoming local families, workers and allies for an evening of food and festivity. Join us in-person or virtually—the choice is yours! Programming will include youth theater and art, community speakers, children’s activities and more. Register for free today at bit.ly/LiturgiaOpenHouse2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy