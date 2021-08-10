Cancel
Astrograph – Tuesday

By Nicholas Buonano
Oneida Dispatch
 5 days ago

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let anyone stifle your plans or come between you and someone who has always supported you. Indulgence will set you back. Consider every angle, ask questions and verify information. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take pride in what you do. Accept responsibility and...

www.oneidadispatch.com

Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 15 to August 21

There’s something in the air this week. Everyone’s unbothered, hydrated, in their lane and moisturized. Pleasure is a priority. This is because on the 16th, sweet Venus returns to her home sign of Libra, where balance, taste and beauty rule everything. Beyoncé has Venus in Libra—need we say more? Venus spends about a month of every year in her domicile of Libra, but 2021 is the first time since September 2016 when Venus won’t make any harsh aspects to Mars or Saturn during the transit. Think back to that era—what brought uncomplicated joy?
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
Beauty & Fashionpghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 12-18

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, "We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at." That's too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life's richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, "There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown." Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage "with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of." You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2021

The sun in Leo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making this season all about partnership for you, dear Aquarius! It’s an exciting time to meet new people and learn more about the perspectives of those you’re already in established partnerships with. Important realizations about your relationships take place...
LifestyleThought Catalog

How Each Zodiac Sign Protects Their Heart

You act like you don’t care about anyone other than yourself. You think pretending to be heartless will help protect your heart. You never say those three little words first. You wait for confirmation the other person shares your feelings. Gemini. You’re super careful about who you let into your...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
Lifestylecreators.com

Thoughts Under the Lover's Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An adoring supporter will pay more attention...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Libra, Your August Horoscope Is All About Going Through Changes

You’re leading a revolution this month! In fact, your Libra August 2021 horoscope kicks off with a powerful new moon on August 8 that will help you tap into your leadership skills. Taking place in your 11th house of community, this new moon is about connecting with your wider circle and enacting change that ripples throughout the world. It’s not always easy sacrificing your own needs for the greater good, but you may find that helping others helps yourself in a way you never realized was possible.
Astronomycreators.com

Lunar Square and Opposition

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stay awake even as you repeat an action for the hundredth time. The routine works, but if followed without question, automatically enacted without a mental process, it will fail its higher purpose. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't try to pick the perfect moment to get involved....
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

August Horoscope: Check What The Star Has In Store For You!

Aries – This month, your words flow easily, just as you are being called to lend a sympathetic ear to others. Although this is not the best month for making personal progress in love or money, it is the perfect time to strengthen your credentials as a pillar and support to others in your life. Someone who is opposed to your efforts at work may turn out to be a valuable ally. If you take their suggestions seriously, you will end up refining your position into one of strength.
AstronomySantafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Aug 13-19

This week brings fresh awareness of just how many plans are in flux as Uranus turns retrograde. While the changes may work for us eventually, we cannot run on autopilot this fall. We need to keep all plans loose and regularly check all the variables into the new year. Uranus...
AstronomyWillits News

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A troubling situation takes a positive turn and moves toward a resolution that should please you and your supporters. Meanwhile, make time to deal with new domestic issues. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) It’s a good time to reassess your goals and consider...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 13, 2021: Happy birthday Sebastian Stan; Sagittarius, trust begets trust

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Sebastian Stan was born in Constanta, Romania, on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Comics TV and movie universe. His other film work includes roles in “The Devil All the Time,” “The Last Full Measure” and “We Have Always Lived in a Castle.” Stan’s TV work includes recurring roles on episodes of “Once Upon a Time,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Kings.”
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Aug. 13, 2021: John Slattery, stick to what’s tried and true

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shani Davis, 39; Debi Mazar, 57; John Slattery, 59; Dawnn Lewis, 60. Happy Birthday: Pay attention, and you’ll be able to take advantage of unique opportunities. Be open with friends, relatives or your lover, and make plans that will help you create a mutually beneficial connection that is geared toward a healthier future. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans or meaningful relationships. Stick to what’s tried and true. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 24, 33, 36, 43.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic...

