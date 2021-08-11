Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat falls from six-day high, supply concerns limit losses

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CANBERRA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, retreating from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.6% to $7.22-1/2 a...

www.agriculture.com

AgricultureAgriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA releases August WASDE Report

The much-anticipated August World Agriculture Supply and Demand report sent crop prices slightly higher Thursday. The monthly report from the Department of Agriculture expects lower corn supplies, reduced feed and residual use, increased food, seed, and industrial use, lower exports, and smaller ending stocks. The season’s first survey-based corn yield...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 56.2% complete at 39.5 mln T

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 39.5 million tonnes of grain from 56.2% of the sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.41 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 28.68 million tonnes of wheat, harvested from 87.8% of the area, with a...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Column: USDA’s August crop yields continue to evade analysts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean yield forecasts that the government issues each August have been notorious for landing outside of trade expectations, and Thursday’s shockingly low corn number kept that trend alive. Industry analysts this year broke a six-year streak of underestimating the August corn...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 15-20 cents, wheat up 14-18 cents, corn up 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 14 to 18 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rallying on support from the U.S. Agriculture Department's cuts to the harvest outlooks in the United States, Canada and Russia on Thursday. * Most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since February 2013 during the overnight trading session. MGEX spring wheat futures , which track the crop in the drought-stricken northern U.S. Plains, hit its highest since November 2012 and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose to its highest since November 2012. * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat contract rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 16-3/4 cents higher at $7.70-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.52-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 14-1/2 cents to $9.47-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn firm on follow-through buying after the USDA's reduced U.S. harvest forecast on Thursday fell below market expectations and sparked a rally in the futures market. * CBOT December corn rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.80-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans led higher by new-crop contracts, supported by signs of strong export demand this week as well as USDA's cuts to the U.S. production outlook. * Private exporters reported soybean sales of 126,000 tonnes to China and 326,200 tonnes to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * CBOT November soybean futures rose above their 40-day and 100-day moving averages overnight. Resistance was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average. * CBOT November soybeans were last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.55-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Bouncing back from losses, Japan’s refiners face pandemic stress again

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s major oil refiners have recovered from last year’s steep losses with all reporting a profit for the April-June quarter, but they continue to face headwinds as COVID-19 cases spiral https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/top-japan-health-adviser-wants-stricter-covid-19-measures-about-two-weeks-2021-08-12 to record highs in the country’s fifth wave of the pandemic. Eneos, Japan’s biggest refiner that...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries

* Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top * USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market * Corn, soybeans firm as USDA cuts yields, lower demand weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones. Corn and soybeans edged up as investors set assessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's sharper than expected reductions to U.S. yields against the agency's lower demand projections. In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million tonne cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of U.S. production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. "The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 1111 GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7% at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a tonne. Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9% to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA's reduced forecast for U.S. yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for U.S. soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight. "Modest demand rationing - especially in soy - may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board," Rabobank said in a note. Prices at 1111 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.25 10.75 1.43 640.50 19.32 CBOT corn 574.50 1.25 0.22 484.00 18.70 CBOT soy 1353.50 12.50 0.93 1311.00 3.24 Paris wheat Dec 255.00 6.25 2.51 192.50 32.47 Paris maize Nov 223.25 1.50 0.68 219.00 1.94 Paris rape Nov 563.50 8.00 1.44 418.25 34.73 WTI crude oil 68.92 -0.17 -0.25 48.52 42.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.19 1.2100 -2.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine's 2021/22 grain exports reach 4.61 mln tonnes

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 4.61 million tonnes of grain since the start of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 10% from the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 1.82 million tonnes of wheat, 1.62 million tonnes of barley and 1.15...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

NOPA July U.S. soybean crush seen at 159.062 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush last month was likely the slowest July crush since 2017 due to scattered processing plant downtime and tightening supplies of beans, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. But the crush was expected to...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's 2022 soy exports to hit unprecedented 90 mln tonnes -Safras

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Soybean exports from Brazil are expected to total 90 million tonnes in 2022, a potential new record from a projected historical high this year, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday. In its first projection for Brazilian shipments next year, Safras said it...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Vice Tightening for World Wheat Supplies

A lot of ink (or maybe electrons) was spilled Thursday regarding USDA's first update of the year for U.S. corn and soybean yields in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. These were based heavily on farmer survey results, without the cross check of USDA's own objective yield plots. The agency quit using those in August, but will use them as part of the yield estimating process in September. It is still better data than we had, but we'll know more in 30 days. I would argue that the biggest surprises in the USDA numbers Thursday were on the wheat side, with both U.S. and world wheat ending stocks being squeezed tighter than expected.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat rises to eight-year top on world supply worries

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to eight-year highs on Friday and European wheat futures extended gains, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones, analysts said. Soybean...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Challenges Contract Highs; Soybeans Advance

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 5 1/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, with some rains falling in Kansas, southern Nebraska and Missouri early Friday. Thursday’s USDA and WASDE report was bullish for corn and wheat production and stocks. The expanding cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains a concern for demand, with crude oil again lower.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises to 8-1/2-year highs on world supply worries

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to 8-1/2-year highs on Friday and European wheat futures extended gains, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world stockpiles in a U.S. government report fuelled supply worries, analysts said. Soybean futures rose on fears of tightening...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle end mostly lower; hog futures narrowly mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed mostly lower on Friday on technical selling and lackluster cash cattle trade this week, traders said. CME benchmark October live cattle settled down 0.375 cent at 128.125 cents per pound, and September feeder cattle futures ended...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA: U.S. gasoline consumption to rise in 2022 but remain shy of pre-pandemic level

U.S. gasoline consumption rose to an average of 8.6 million barrels a day in the first half of 2021 from 8.3 million barrels a day in the last six months of 2020, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday in its monthly Short-term Energy Outlook, but remained below the 9.3 million barrel-a-day pace seen in the second half of 2019. Consumption in the May-to-July period was stronger than expected, with growth in employment and a pickup in mobility leading to rising demand so far in 2021, the report said. The July report forecast U.S. gasoline consumption to average 8.8 million barrels...
Agricultureagfax.com

WASDE Wheat: Reduced Supplies, Lower Domestic Use

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for reduced supplies, lower domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The NASS Crop Production report forecast all wheat production at 1,697 million bushels, down 49 million from the previous forecast. Most of the reduction is in Hard Red Winter and Soft White Winter.

