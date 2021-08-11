GRAINS-Wheat falls from six-day high, supply concerns limit losses

* Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top * USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market * Corn, soybeans firm as USDA cuts yields, lower demand weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones. Corn and soybeans edged up as investors set assessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's sharper than expected reductions to U.S. yields against the agency's lower demand projections. In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million tonne cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of U.S. production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. "The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 1111 GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7% at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a tonne. Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9% to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA's reduced forecast for U.S. yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for U.S. soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight. "Modest demand rationing - especially in soy - may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board," Rabobank said in a note. Prices at 1111 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.25 10.75 1.43 640.50 19.32 CBOT corn 574.50 1.25 0.22 484.00 18.70 CBOT soy 1353.50 12.50 0.93 1311.00 3.24 Paris wheat Dec 255.00 6.25 2.51 192.50 32.47 Paris maize Nov 223.25 1.50 0.68 219.00 1.94 Paris rape Nov 563.50 8.00 1.44 418.25 34.73 WTI crude oil 68.92 -0.17 -0.25 48.52 42.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.19 1.2100 -2.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)