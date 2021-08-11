Cancel
Cars

The Myth That EVs Aren’t Cost Competitive Is Highly Misleading, & Harmful

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times has published an article stating that EVs aren’t for everyone unless they get cheaper. I agree with this. However, the outlet seems to be missing the story. They are already much, much cheaper than they were five years ago, and they keep getting cheaper. The article neglected to mention this and even stated that a Tesla Model 3 was more expensive than some luxury cars. While that is technically true, I found it odd that they focused on this rather than comparing the Tesla Model 3 to other cars in its class. The article opted to compare the much more expensive and much lower selling Tesla Model S instead for some reason.

