Experienced O-Line ready to lead Wyoming this fall

Laramie, Wyo. (Aug. 9, 2021) -- It is often said that a successful offense in football begins up front with the offensive line. With that in mind, the ground work for a successful Wyoming offense in 2021 has been laid with one of the most talented, experienced and deep offensive line groups in many years. Eight players return who have started during their college careers and during their time as starters they have been key to Wyoming enjoying a very successful period in Cowboy Football history.