Hot, humid days with chance for storms this week

By Melissa Mack
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – Storms chances will continue each day this week with the biggest threat being locally heavy rainfall. Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) potential as well as hail potential. The flash flood threat will be the biggest threat. Hazy, hot and humid days are ahead...

