DETROIT, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) presents Brood, a multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary exhibition that combines science and the arts. Ash Arder, Bryce Detroit, Complex Movements, Aaron jones, Mother Cyborg, Reuben Telushkin are the people behind the artworks. Brood brings the arts to tell a story about the tradition of working at the intersection of art and science - a trait unique to the Detr community in Detroit. These works represent a society that is more than just a sustainable society by building, deconstructing, reframing, warning, preparing the things related to that world. They bring their personal experiences into these artworks to tell stories about the past, present, and future.