Highway workers identified in Clark County fatal accident

CLARK COUNTY – Clark County authorities have identified the highway workers killed and injured by a reported drunk driver Aug. 8, in the town of Hendren. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Russell Opelt and David Murphy responded to reports of a downed tree on County Highway G, near Mann Road in the town of Hendren. The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly after 1 a.m. from Murphy, saying that he had been hit by a motorist.