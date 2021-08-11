Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Pays for Her College Fees, Did Not Ask Help From Mom

By Lilian Scott
parentherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna's eldest child, Lourdes Leon, 24, has revealed that she paid her own college fees and did not rely on financial help from her famous mother. The young model and dancer, Madonna's daughter with ex-partner and personal trainer Carlos Leon, told Vogue in its September 2021 issue that she is not a "talentless rich kid" who has everything handed to her because she has music royalty for a mom.

www.parentherald.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Rocco Ritchie
Person
Lourdes Leon
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Madonna
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#People Magazine#Vanity Fair#Unpaid Nanny Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Cover the September Issue of "Vogue"

For a model, there are certain gigs that rank above almost all the others, and the cover of Vogue's September issue is definitely one of them. This year, eight models are on the cover of the biggest Vogue issue of the year, and one of them is Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old, who goes by Lola, poses alongside the seven other models from various backgrounds, including some with famous parents like her.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Debi Mazar Shares Photo of Daughters Evelina, 19, and Giulia, 15, with Madonna's Son Rocco, 20

Debi Mazar is showing admiration for the kids in her life. On Thursday, the Younger actress, 56, shared a sweet photo of her lookalike daughters — Evelina, 19, and Giulia, 15 — smiling for the camera next to one of Madonna's sons, Rocco Ritchie, who turns 21 next month. She captioned the Instagram upload, "The kids are Alright. Evelina, Giulia, Rocco 💚🤍❤️," and tagged longtime friend Madonna, 62.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Madonna's Son, David Banda, Shows Musical Talent Performing Country Classic

Madonna's son, David Banda, is continuing to show that he may well follow in his mother's footsteps, in a new video upload on the star's Instagram account. Pop icon Madonna, 62, took to the image-sharing app on Sunday to post a clip of 15-year-old David tunefully belting out John Denver's 1971 country classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Can Vogue's most diverse cover yet revive its flagging reputation? Magazine puts plus-size and transgender models on the front of its September issue - alongside industry favorites like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes

Vogue has debuted its most diverse September cover yet, as it attempts to revive its flagging reputation amid furious controversy over its lack of inclusivity. The publication released images from its upcoming issue on Thursday, revealing a cover that features some of the industry's leading lights - Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon - posing alongside plus-size, transgender, and ethically-diverse models.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco on his 21st birthday

Madonna shared some rare photos of her son Rocco over the years in celebration of his 21st birthday. The music legend sent birthday wishes to Rocco on Wednesday with a series of 10 photos on Instagram, including one of her holding him as a small child. "Happy Birthday Rocco!! We...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Has Madonna Adopted the Vanlife?

Madonna is all about living life on-the-go. Yesterday evening, the superstar took to Instagram to share a series of fun and sultry photos of her enjoying a family barbecue alongside boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her children Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8. In the spirit of the occasion, she also wore a light pink three-quarter sleeve top and floral-patterned mini denim shorts, and paired the look with fishnets and a nude toned cowgirl hat.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber, Soo Joo Park, Precious Lee, and More on Finding and Using Their Voice as a Model

Everyone has a voice, but finding the power to use it takes time. For the models currently dominating fashion—Bella Hadid, Ariel Nicholson, and Precious Lee, among them—the journey toward feeling empowered to express themselves has been tumultuous. As they’ve risen to prominence, many have faced sexism, misconceptions, and pushback from those who would prefer they stay quiet and look pretty. “When I first started my career, I knew I had a voice, but I had to fight for it,” says Anok Yai, who has protested discrimination in fashion and beyond. “I felt like every day was a fight, but I pushed so hard. I stood my ground in whatever I did. And I had my sense of self, and I commanded respect no matter where I went and who I talked to, [because] at the end of the day, if you know what you’re fighting for, it doesn’t matter what you’re risking.”
SocietyAOL Corp

1st plus-size Asian-American and 1st transgender woman to grace 'Vogue' cover talk about ‘limits’ of representation

Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson are two models making history with their debut on the September cover of Vogue, representing what the publication calls "American beauty now." The two women announced their inclusion on the famous cover, alongside models Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Sherry Shi and Lola Leon. And while the group is comprised of faces new and old to modeling superstardom, Nu and Nicholson are receiving most attention for being firsts for the fashion magazine within the Asian-American and LGBTQ communities, respectively.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Madonna Refusing To Give Her ‘Boytoy’ A Raise Despite Paying Him ‘Barely Minimum Wage’?

Is Madonna refusing to give her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, a raise? That’s what one tabloid reported a couple of months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. In May of this year, the National Enquirer reported Madonna was refusing to up her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams salary despite him fulfilling multiple positions in her staff. Madonna and Williams’s relationship has raised eyebrows since getting together three years ago. The couple met when Williams was hired as one of Madonna’s backup dancers and they began dating despite their 35-year age difference. But the tabloid claims Williams’s wage hasn’t increased since becoming Madonna’s full-time “right-hand assistant.” The outlet asserts Madonna believes Williams should feel lucky “just to be in the picture.”

Comments / 3

Community Policy