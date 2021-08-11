Chickasha Planning Commission approves permit for Heidi Helping the Homeless community outreach

The Chickasha Planning Commission approved a special use permit on Tuesday for Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC.

Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC, a community outreach and thrift store opened on Aug. 3 at 428 S. 3rd St.

Heidi Harrison applied for a special use permit that would permit the location to provide a wide variety of services including showers and laundry.

Harrison said individuals have expressed interest in donating labor and materials for the laundry/shower room.

The location is also a thrift store, with shoes and clothes sold for $1. This helps fund services provided to those in need. There are also blessing boxes available during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several supporters spoke in favor of Harrison’s service to the community and suggested waiving fees for the permits involved. Harrison has held garage sales to raise money to feed the homeless, often hand delivered by Harrison herself. Volunteers at Harrison’s store said Harrison has given children’s clothing to parents, whose children are in need of clothes for the new school year.

The planning commission approved waiving all permit fees for the community outreach. Additionally, Harrison may be refunded for permit fees she has already paid.

“I’m very, very happy that they’re on board with us,” Harrison said after the meeting.

Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC will provide several services for those in need including showers, laundry and food. There are also computers for those who need Internet access. There will also be resources for addiction, mental health and wellness.

“We’re going to make sure they have somewhere to go. If it’s from outside, come on in. Get a shower, get a donut,” Harrison said. “Whatever their needs are, so that we can give them a chance to be level with everyone else. And maybe then they will get off the street when they have their resources,” Harrison said.

The one-stop location will also help people get their social security card and/or birth certificate, which are often needed to apply for a job, Harrison said.

“Give them some hope, some choices so that if they decide to get off the street, we’re going to give them the resources,” Harrison said. “And there’s lots of people that’s going to help.”