Taxpayers Not Allowed to Provide Other Proof of Timely Mailing When USPS Failed to Place a Postmark on Their Claim for Refund

By Ed Zollars, CPA
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn holding that the taxpayers in the case of McCaffery v. United States[1] had failed to prove their claim for refund was filed timely, the US Court of Federal Claims decision took the position that the US Tax Court had developed a method of showing timely filing for an envelope lacking a postmark that is at odds with the Internal Revenue Code.

