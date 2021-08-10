Taxpayers Not Allowed to Provide Other Proof of Timely Mailing When USPS Failed to Place a Postmark on Their Claim for Refund
In holding that the taxpayers in the case of McCaffery v. United States[1] had failed to prove their claim for refund was filed timely, the US Court of Federal Claims decision took the position that the US Tax Court had developed a method of showing timely filing for an envelope lacking a postmark that is at odds with the Internal Revenue Code.www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
