Volleyball: Tyler Legacy wins season opener against Longview

Tyler Legacy opened the 2021 volleyball season with a 3-1 win (25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16) over Longview on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium. “It was good,” Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “We played around with a couple of different rotations, and different things worked and different things didn’t, but I was pleased overall. We were able to fight through some adversity. We kind of put ourselves in some bad situations, and we were able to fight through it.”