Halle Berry has revealed she broke her ribs while filming her new MMA movie, Bruised.The film stars Berry (who also makes her directorial debut) as a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter, Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while juggling a complicated family life.In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry said she broke two ribs on the first day of shooting, but that they were not the same ribs as she cracked filming the 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. “When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger,”...