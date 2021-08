CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 02: Max Stassi #33 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stands in to bat against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on August 2, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) David Maxwell

Hitting seventh for the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Yuba City High product Max Stassi went 1-4 with a strikeout and left one on base in game one of a home doubleheader with Toronto.

Stassi and the Angels won game one, 6-3 to get a game above .500 at 57-56.

Game two was played past publication of The Appeal.

Stassi was hitting .293 with 10 home runs and 25 runs batted in heading into Tuesday’s nightcap with Toronto.