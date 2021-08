Vincennes University students are returning to the main campus in Vincennes to prepare for the start of the school year on Monday. At a Zoom-based organization session earlier this week, V-U president Chuck Johnson delivered a message of progress, success, and optimism to faculty and staff. Among the optimistic statistics shows the University’s progress toward an 83 percent retention rate. At last report, the University was nearly 81 percent retention, and rising. Johnson credited the University’s room and board scholarship as one reason for the increased retention. Another is an increase in applied robotics, and STEM-based training academy to help high schoolers considering STEM-based careers.