Clothing Labels' Marketing Advantages Highlighted in Gender Neutral Fashion Trends, says Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. A June 24 article on CNN reports on the newest fashion trend of gender-neutral clothing. The article reports that many consumers, especially among the Gen Z demographic, no longer identify with traditional clothing categories based on a binary gender label and the demand for inclusive and gender-neutral fashion has increased. CNN adds that several large department stores and retailers have already launched inclusive collections either in collaboration with LGBTQ organizations or by donating proceeds to related charities. Los Angeles-based manufacturer Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says that brands with distinctive collections or messages should take advantage of every marketing opportunity they have, including high-quality clothing labels.