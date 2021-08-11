Salem To Implement New Indoor Mask Mandate Through Its Popular Halloween Season

In a 5-0 vote, the Salem Board of Health voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of an indoor mask mandate for businesses set to begin on August 23 and end November 13. The move comes as the state continues to grapple with the delta variant of the coronavirus and as a similar mandate has been announced for the city's public schools. It will mean anyone going to Salem for its busy Halloween season will have to mask up if they plan to go indoors.